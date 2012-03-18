March Begins With Local Winter Storm Warning

Snowfall in Cedar Ridge 3/18/12 Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada from 4 PM this afternoon through 10 PM Saturday.

Additionally, A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley for Thursday from 7 AM to 8 PM.

Snow will begin this afternoon and continue through the weekend across the foothills and mountains of Northern California.

Total snow accumulations above the 2,000 foot elevation will range from eight inches to two feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 3,000 foot elevation will range from eighteen inches to seven feet.

In addition to the snow, strong winds will bring white out and blizzard conditions at times, especially Thursday. Travel over the mountains is highly discouraged, as conditions will be extremely hazardous. Tree branches could fall. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

Wind gusts are expected up to sixty-five mph at the higher mountain locations.

In the Northern San Joaquin Valley, winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph are expected on Thursday, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty mph. This will make for difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of forty mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.