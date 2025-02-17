Constitutional Amendment Would Limit Governor’s Pardoning Scope

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A California Senator has introduced a proposed Constitutional Amendment that would place a measure on the ballot asking voters whether the California Governor should be allowed to grant pardons to themselves or family members.

Republican Senator Steven Choi of Southern California says it is a pre-emptive proposal following former President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter.

It is referred to as Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 (SCA 2).

Choi says, “Although the California State Legislature is not able to limit presidential pardons at the federal level, California voters can ensure there is a system of checks and balances that limits the pardoning powers of our state’s governor by approving SCA 2.”

It is anticipated that SCA 2 will be reviewed in the Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee in March.

Choi adds, “The power to pardon is a serious responsibility that is meant to serve justice, not personal interests.”

More information about the proposal can be found here.