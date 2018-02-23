Friday Weather Related School Delays And Cancellations

Snow falling on HWY 4 in Arnold 2-22-18 View Slideshow

(2 Photos)

Sonora, CA — Allow yourself extra time when traveling this morning, as roads are very icy in the Mother Lode.

Snow fell across the foothills last night, resulting in quite a few traffic hazards. There were several accidents last night, and also cars getting stuck in areas like Tuolumne Road, Greenley Road and near Columbia State Park. A winter weather advisory for the Mother Lode expired at 10 o’clock last night. Clear skies and cooler temperatures are expected today.

There are multiple school delays and cancellations on this Friday morning. Click here for the latest information. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the morning.

