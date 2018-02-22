Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge This Saturday Morning

Dave DeCheney Enlarge

The 2018 Polar Plunge Special Olympics Northern California fundraiser will take place this Saturday at Lake Tulloch.

“Coach Dave” DeCheney was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

So what is the Polar Plunge? Well first of all, the Plunge is not a swim. The Plunge is a crazy fundraising event where people raise a minimum of $125 for the opportunity to run into and out of chilly waters of South Shore Lake Tulloch, along with other brave souls with warm hearts. In fact, if you don’t want to “Feel the Thrill of the Chill”, just register as a chicken. You’ll be excused from Plunging but still enjoy all the festivities and incentive rewards that our Plungers receive.

The Plunge will take place specifically on the south shore of Lake Tulloch at 14448 Tulloch Rd.

THE SCHEDULE

10:00-11:30 am – Registration

11:45 am – Costume Judging

12:00 noon – Plunge

12:15 pm – After Plunge Party with lunch and awards

It is not to late to form a team or register as an individual to raise money for Special Olympics Northern California.

In order to participate, everyone must raise a minimum of $125. In return you’ll receive an official Feel the Thrill of the Chill long-sleeve Polar Plunge T-shirt, lunch and enjoy the awards presentations to top fundraisers and best costumes. Soup, crackers and hot refreshments will be served by the Sonora Kiwanis Club.

Everyone is encouraged to dress in a costume. Are they mandatory? Well no, not really, but they are a huge part of the fun. Where else will you get to wear your favorite Halloween costume more than once a year?

The money raised will help Special Olympics Northern California continue to provide sports training and competition opportunities to the Special Olympics athletes that they currently serve, right in our own community, while enabling them to reach out to other individuals not yet engaged in our life-changing programs. Athletes involved in Special Olympics are empowered with self-confidence and self-esteem that carries over into their everyday lives, in oour local communities. They are your family, neighbors, coworkers, friends and your classmates.

Special Olympics Northern California enriches the lives of more than 21,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and their communities in Northern California through sports, education, and athlete health.

All of the programs are at no cost to the participants.

For more information, log on to https://www.sonc.org/polarplunge or call 209-588-9078.

Written by Mark Truppner.