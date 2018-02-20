Quantcast
Progress Made Extinguishing Fire Near Bishop

02/20/2018 8:37 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Bishop, CA — A fire burning near the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada, north of Bishop, is 2,250 acres and 35-percent contained.

It ignited Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 395 and Pleasant Valley Dam Road. Crews made significant progress yesterday as the blaze has primarily been reduced to just creeping and smoldering. Initially, 500 structures were considered threatened, but this morning most evacuation orders have been lifted. A notable building it was threatening was an 1800’s railroad station. 400 firefighters are on scene and 50 engines.

What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Highway 395 and Pleasant Valley Dam Road

