Fire Erupts On Eastern Edge Of Sierra Nevada

Bishop, CA — Sunday afternoon a fire ignited near the intersection of Highway 395 and Pleasant Valley Dam Road, north of Bishop, and it has burned 2,800 acres.

What ignited the fire is still under investigation, and firefighters are challenged by heavy winds hitting the region. It is burning in the Pleasant Valley Reservoir area. Many areas nearby have been evacuated, and there is an evacuation center open at the Bishop Tri-County Fairgrounds. Highway 6 is closed between Highway 395 and the Nevada state line.

There are 400 firefighters on scene this morning, 50 engines, 20 crews and four dozers.

Written by BJ Hansen.

