Kampa Tabbed As Interim GCSD General Manager

Pete Kampa Enlarge

Groveland, CA — A longtime local water leader has added a new responsibility to his list.

The Groveland Community Services District (GCSD) has picked Pete Kampa to serve as the interim General Manager. He also currently serves as the GM for some smaller water districts including the Lake Don Pedro Community Services District, Saddle Creek Community Services District (Copperopolis), Cortina Community Services District (Colusa County) and the Hornbrook Community Services District (Siskiyou County).

Kampa was asked to lead GCSD following the resignation of GM John Sterling.

He says, “I’ve committed to them to be part of the recruitment process to help make sure that they get the right fit (GM) for the issues they face. They have a great district, and everyone is working really hard in trying to get things done.”

It is unclear how long Kampa will serve as interim General Manager, but he has committed to be there as long as needed. He was previously the General Manager for the Tuolumne Utilities District, and before that, the Twain Harte Community Services District.

On how it is possible to oversee all of his various districts he is responsible for at once, he says they all have similar water challenges, and the models he implements are transferrable to the different entities.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.