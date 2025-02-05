Placerville Man Convicted Of Arson For Two 2024 Wildfires

Crozier Fire in El Dorado County View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Placerville man has been convicted of igniting two blazes in August of last year; one was contained quickly and the other forced thousands to evacuate.

48-year-old Jason Robinette was found guilty of two counts of arson in El Dorado County Superior Court late last week for sparking the Crozier and Mosquito fires on August 6, 2024. While the Mosquito Fire began first and was in the same general vicinity as the Crozier Fire, it was quickly put out. The Crozier Fire broke out a few hours later, eventually scorching 1,960 acres in El Dorado County. After investigators concluded that both fires were started on purpose, Robinette was taken into custody and later found guilty. CAL Fire added that despite having the same name, this Mosquito Fire should not be confused with the September 2022 blaze that burned 76,788 acres.

CAL Fire officials praised this as a major win in the battle against crimes linked to wildfires. Agencies involved in this case included CAL Fire Law Enforcement, the U.S. Forest Service’s Law Enforcement and Investigations Office, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, and the sheriff’s office. According to CAL Fire officials, Robinette’s sentencing hearing is set for about a month from now.