Opening On Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School Board

Tenaya Elementary School Enlarge

Groveland, CA — A resignation has created an opening on a local school board, the district is seeking applicants.

The Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School District reports that Paul Spring has resigned because he moved outside of the district boundaries. He has been on the board since 2009. Applications for the position will be accepted until Friday, March 2, and the board will vote on a short-term replacement at a future meeting. Applicants can stop by the district office to fill out a candidate information sheet, submit proof of residency within the district, and show that they are a registered voter over the age of 18.

Spring’s term in office was scheduled to go through December of 2020. The seat will now be on the ballot this coming November for a new two-year term, so the appointment will only last a period of months. Whoever is appointed has the option of running for re-election in November.

