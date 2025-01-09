Winds Caused Havoc At Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Wind Damage to the Three Senses Trail at Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

Arnold, CA — Cleanup is underway following heavy winds earlier this week at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

The park reports that the Grove Overlook Trail and the Three Senses Trail (pictured) have been impacted by falling trees. The North Grove Trail was not significantly impacted.

The park reports, “While we do our best to keep the trails as clear as possible, sometimes it piles up faster than we can clear it away. We appreciate your patience with us as our crews work to keep the park as accessible as possible.”

Despite the impacts, both the Grove Overlook Trail and the Three Senses Trail remain open to visitors.

We reported earlier that Bear Valley and Dodge Ridge ski resorts were closed on Tuesday due to high winds. They have since reopened.