High Winds Disrupt Operations For Area Ski Resorts

Pinecrest, CA — Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley are both closed today (January 7) due to sustained high winds.

The conditions are making the ski resorts unsafe to operate. Dodge Ridge was reporting sustained winds of over 45 miles per hour this morning and there were similar conditions at Bear Valley.

We reported earlier that the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park through 7 am on Wednesday.

Northeast winds of twenty to thirty-five mph are projected in many spots of the high country throughout today, with gusts ranging from forty to seventy-five mph.

Details are anticipated to be released later as to Wednesday’s operations for Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley.