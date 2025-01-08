Investigation Into Vehicle Crash On Highway 132

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge View Photo

La Grange, CA — There is law enforcement activity in the area of Highway 132 new Enebro Way southeast of Lake Don Pedro.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Department officials and others responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and a person connected to the vehicle was reportedly located nearby, with injuries. He was found outside of a nearby church. Details regarding the incident have not been released, but there is an investigation ongoing.

Be prepared for activity in the area.