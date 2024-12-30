Man Shot After Alleged Camper Incident In Groveland

Groveland, CA– More details have been released about a weekend shooting in Groveland that was initially reported here

Authorities say Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies and a California Highway Patrol officer responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 6:25 a.m. on Saturday the 28th near Black Road and Highway 120. A caller told dispatchers that a man with a gun had been banging on his camper. The caller reported shooting the man, who fled the scene on foot.

Shortly after the initial report, a 53-year-old man arrived at the Groveland Fire Station with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighters provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was later transported to a hospital in Stanislaus County for further treatment. Officials say he remains in stable condition at an undisclosed location. Deputies arriving at the scene detained 42-year-old Jonathan William Luczak and a female associate for further investigation. A firearm was discovered on the hood of a vehicle. Detectives from the Tuolumne County Investigations Division took over the case.

After interviewing multiple individuals, detectives arrested Luczak on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony under California Penal Code 29800(a)(1). He was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center. The investigation remains active as detectives continue to interview witnesses and pursue additional leads. No further information has been released.