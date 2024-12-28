Shooting in Groveland

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives are actively investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in Groveland.

The sheriff’s dispatch was alerted to the shooting in the area of Black Road near Harper Road, off Highway 120, around 6:25 a.m., Saturday (12/28). Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian relayed that a caller reported a man with a gun had been beating on his camper and he shot him. While heading to the scene, deputies learned the wounded man had fled on foot to a nearby fire station and then flown to a Modesto hospital to treat his gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office has not identified either the caller/shooter or the wounded man.

Currently, detectives are actively following up on all available investigative leads, according to Boujikian, who added, “We are asking our community to stay clear of the area while our detectives do their work.”

This is an ongoing investigation and sheriff’s officials advise that more information will be released as the investigation progresses.