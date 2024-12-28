State And Mother Lode Christmas MEP Numbers Bring Some Good News

CHP 2024 Christmas-MEP graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP reports good news for the two-day Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) this year, statewide and in the Mother Lode.

While last year’s numbers raised concerns about more than 900 DUI arrests statewide, this year’s numbers are down. Patrols across the state issued 308 DUI arrests, 3,835 citations, and 7,622 enforcement actions. Last year, there were also 20 traffic fatalities in the state.

In Tuolumne County, the Sonora unit of the CHP made 21 enforcement stops for distracted driving, no seat belts, and speeding. Additionally, there were three non-injury and two minor-injury crashes. Last year, there were eight DUI arrests. The CHP is happy to report no fatal collisions or DUIs this year.

In Calaveras County, the San Andreas unit of the CHP is also celebrated for having zero DUI arrests. Officers also handed out 28 citations, a combination of speeding and distracted driving citations.

Both CHP units hope the trend of having no drunk driving arrests or fatal crashes during the New Year MEP continues.