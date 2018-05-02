Heroin Arrest After Car Gets Stuck On Parking Island

Quantcast
02/05/2018 9:56 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the Junction Shopping Center in Sonora because a vehicle was reported to be stuck on the top of a parking lot island.

They found a female, identified as 27-year-old Molly Tucker of Sonora, reclined in the driver’s seat of the white Toyota Camry. Tucker told officials she made a sharp turn and landed in the bushes. Officers determined she was not driving under the influence during the time of the incident, but inside her vehicle they found heroin and several hypodermic needles. She was transported to Tuolumne County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

