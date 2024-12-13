Main Street In Mokelumne Hill Closing For Festival

Downtown Mokelumne Hill View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A Holiday Festival in downtown Mokelumne Hill will prompt the closure of Main Street for much of Saturday, December 14.

The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that Main Street will be closed from noon until 6 pm, between Lafayette Street and Center Street. Most of the activities will run from 2-5 pm with participating businesses having games, crafts for kids, and other activities. Santa is scheduled be at Hotel Leger at 2 pm, some hayrides will be offered downtown, and there will be a tree lighting at Regegade Bistro at 5 pm.

The street closure is at the request of the Mokelumne Hill Community Historical Trust.