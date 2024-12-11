Garamendi Receives Proclamation And Andahl Takes Office

Jack Garamendi receives a standing ovation at Tuesday's board meeting View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Tuesday was the final meeting for District Two Calaveras Supervisor Jack Garamendi who chose not to seek re-election after two terms in office.

He received a special proclamation of thanks from the board and many community leaders and friends lined up to salute him for his service over the past eight years. Many hinted that they are curious to find out what his future will hold. Garamendi stressed that he plans to remain active in the community. In some of his final comments, he stated, “I want to thank my fellow board members for their commitment to the betterment of our county. While we have not always agreed, this board is thoughtful, and I have never doubted where your hearts are. In over 300 meetings, I have sat at this table, so I speak with confidence that this is the best board that I have been a part of, by far.”

Garamendi also talked about things like the Butte Fire recovery, which was the big issue when he first took office, the response to the COVID pandemic, and the important role his wife has played in his decision-making process.

Immediately after the proclamation for Garamendi was approved, the newly elected board members, including his replacement Autumn Andahl, and re-elected members Gary Tofanelli and Amanda Folendorf, were sworn into office for their four-year terms.