Newsom Appoints Schiff To Finish Butler’s Senate Term

Washington, DC — On Sunday, Laphonza Butler resigned as a US Senator representing California.

Butler had been appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom in October of last year following the death of Diane Feinstein. Butler did not seek election to the seat last month, and Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff won the General Election.

Following Butler’s resignation, to make way for Schiff, Governor Gavin Newsom formally appointed him to the position. Schiff is anticipated to take the oath of office in Washington, DC, later today.

In announcing the appointment, Newsom stated, “When Senator Laphonza Butler took her seat in the Senate a year ago, she brought with her a lifetime of lessons learned from organizing and advocating for opportunity and justice. In just a short time, she has left an indelible mark — proving that true leadership isn’t measured by the length of service, but by the depth of impact.”

He continued, “Laphonza has never shied away from fighting for what’s right. She works not for recognition, but for the greater good — a commitment that began long before her time in the Senate and will continue well beyond it. Thank you, Senator Butler, for your dedication and service and for honoring the life and legacy of the late Diane Feinstein, a legacy I’m confident Senator-elect Schiff will also carry forward.”