Update: Summerville Bears Defeat Sacred Heart Prep In State Football Playoffs

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Update at 3:20 p.m.: The Summerville Bears won against Sacred Heart Prep 45 to 28 to advance in the state football 6A playoffs. A full recap will be provided later.

Original post at 2 P.m.: Tuolumne, CA — The Summerville Bears football team is up 21-7 at halftime against Sacred Heart Prep in the Division 6A playoff matchup this afternoon being played in Atherton in San Mateo County.

Hear the game live on 93.5 KKBN, with the audio also being streamed here on myMotherLode.com.

Check back later to find the final score.

Sonora High plays this evening at 6 pm at home against Kerman High School and the game will air live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.