Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive For Interfaith Is Underway

Interfaith Logo, Cash Drive Dec 6, Coat Drive Dec 7 View Photo

Sonora, CA — An annual fund drive to support Interfaith Social Services is taking place this morning on the local radio waves.

Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive for Interfaith will air from 6 am–noon (December 6) on 93.5 KKBN and Star 92.7, with updates also provided on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

New Interfaith Director, Doug Linze, recently authored a myMotherLode.com blog. He stated, “Tuolumne County, once a serene haven, is grappling with a silent crisis. The rising costs of living, from skyrocketing insurance premiums to the ever-increasing price of groceries and utilities, are forcing many residents to make difficult choices. Among them are working families and fixed-income seniors who are now turning to social service programs for the first time in their lives.”

It is a critical fundraiser to keep the Interfaith services operational.

Community members and businesses who donate also have the option of doing on-air challenges throughout the morning.

Volunteers will be answering the phones and taking down donations this morning. Click here for more information, and to find a Paypal link.

Then on Saturday (December 7) is the coat drive for Interfaith at their office at 18500 Striker Court, from 9 am – 1 pm. Volunteers will be collecting new and gently used jackets to pass along to those in need this winter season.