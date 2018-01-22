Variety Of Items On Sonora Downtown Merchants Town Hall Agenda

Sonora City Hall Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The monthly meeting hosted by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, and city officials, is coming up Wednesday morning.

The meeting, at 8am, will open with remarks from Sonora Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shirley Sarno and City Councilmember George Segarini. There will then be a review, and time for the public to weigh in, about the November Christmas Parade, Santa’s workshop at Coffill Park, and the need for cleaner streets and sidewalks in Sonora.

Later, there will be presentations about the PG&E LED street light conversion project and the grant application being prepared for Caltrans related to Washington Street improvements.

Merchants will then have a chance to share details about any new products, services or events. Wednesday’s meeting, held on the second floor of city hall, is open to the public.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.