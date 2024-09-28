Summerville And Sonora Roll To Dominant Wins On The Gridiron

Sonora, CA– The Summerville Bears and Sonora Wildcats celebrated significant victories in their respective games with both teams showcasing dominant performances.

At Summerville, the Bears faced off against the Riverbank Bruins. Summerville took control early, putting up 21 points in the first quarter, and continued to dominate throughout the game. By halftime, they had extended their lead to 28-0 after adding another touchdown in the second quarter. The Bears scored once more in the third quarter, bringing the final tally to 49-0, as Riverbank was held scoreless the entire game.

Meanwhile, in Sonora, the Wildcats hosted the Orestimba Warriors in their homecoming game, and they did not disappoint their home crowd. The Wildcats came out strong, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. They added another 17 points in the second quarter, giving them a commanding 38-7 lead at halftime, as the Warriors managed only one touchdown. Orestimba attempted a comeback with 13 points in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats added 6 more, securing a 44-20 victory.

Full recaps of the game will be provided on Saturday morning.