Modesto Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Arrested At Local Casino

Tuolumne, CA – A report of a stolen vehicle led deputies to the Black Oak Casino in Tuolumne, where a Modesto man was arrested.

The CHP was advised of a possible stolen Honda Insight sedan out of Modesto in the Black Oak Casino parking garage with the driver still inside. While the officers were responding, the driver left the casino. While searching the surrounding area for the car, an officer spotted it traveling on Tuolumne Road North, near Cherry Valley Road. The officer followed the vehicle that headed back into the casino and then pulled it over.

Behind the wheel was 36-year-old Rafael Alvarado-Martinez, who was detained. After questioning and a search where drugs were found, he was subsequently arrested for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.