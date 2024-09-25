Large Illegal Marijuana Grow Bust In Calaveras County

Illegal marijuana grow in Copperopolis with a banned and toxic insecticide being used View Photos

Copperopolis, CA — During a raid on an illegal pot grow in Copperopolis, authorities eradicated over a thousand pot plants, arrested three suspects, and discovered the use of a toxic banned insecticide.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) recently searched a residence in the 4000 block of Chuckwagon Road. They discovered several large hoop houses with 1,044 actively growing marijuana plants. Sheriff’s officials estimate the street value of the eradicated plants ranges from $291,000 to $447,600.

While combing the property for evidence, deputies also uncovered a container of Methamidophos that sheriff’s officials say is a banned, highly toxic insecticide. On site were California Department of Fish & Wildlife biologists who will further investigate potential violations and aid with the removal of the banned substance for proper disposal.

Three individuals were arrested at the residence: 65-year-old Amy Macias, 72-year-old Stephen Macias, both of Copperopolis, and 21-year-old Islas Beatriz from Pharr, Texas. They face multiple charges related to the illegal cultivation operation.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspected illegal marijuana activities to the sheriff’s office anonymous tip line at 209-754-6870.