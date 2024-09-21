Illegal Pot Grow Bust In Calaveras County

CCSO illegal pot grow bust View Photos

Mountain Ranch, CA – A raid on an illegal pot grow in Mountain Ranch ended with the arrest of a Modesto man.

The search warrant for an illegal marijuana grow was in the 6300 block of Old Gulch Road near the intersection of Rocky Road and Big Foot Road. Members of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) discovered 2,553 actively growing marijuana plants; the estimated street value of the eradicated plants ranges from $510,600 to $765,900. They also found violations of pollution, littering, and what appeared to be “a jeopardized creek.” Biologists from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife were called to the site to further investigate the potential violations.

One person, 42-year-old Luis Godoyrico of Modesto, was arrested for multiple charges related to the illegal grow operation. Sheriff’s officials say that this case is still under investigation. They urge the public to report any illegal marijuana activities by calling the Calaveras County Sheriff’s tip line at 209-754-6870.