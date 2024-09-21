Fight In East Sonora Ends With Arrest And Gun Found

Lance Christian Iturralde -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

East Sonora, CA – A brawl in an East Sonora parking lot resulted in one arrest after a hidden gun was discovered in one of the suspect’s vehicles.

Multiple callers recently reported four to six people in a fight, with one saying they saw a knife. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies and TNT agents responded to the lot near Elsey Court and Mono Way, near the Junction Shopping Center. Once on scene, they detained four subjects. During questioning, witnesses told deputies that before their arrival, 33-year-old Lance Christian Iturralde from El Paso, Texas, had pulled a handgun from his waistband and concealed it in the trunk of his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded, semi-automatic Glock 45, 9mm, handgun with a threaded barrel and loaded magazines. Iturralde was arrested for felony carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and illegal possession of any assault weapon.