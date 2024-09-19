Calaveras Sheriff Urges Residents To Report Illegal Dumping

CCSO Illegal dumping in West Point View Photos

West Point, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials want to cut down on the illegal dumping and are urging residents to report it.

Sheriff’s officials point to an incident in late August when a citizen advised of illegal dumping alongside Stanley Road in West Point, with pictures in the image box. Deputies responded to the location and, through their investigation, identified a suspect. They are not being identified by investigators, who went to the suspect’s undisclosed residence to interview the suspect. Currently, no charges have been issued against the suspect. When complete, the case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review of potential charges, according to sheriff’s officials.

Noting that illegal dumping significantly impacts the quality of life for residents in affected areas and that active community involvement is essential for ensuring the safety and well-being of neighborhoods, investigators added, “We would like to extend our gratitude to the citizen who promptly alerted us to the illegal dumping situation in West Point. The prompt reporting of the incident allowed our deputies to conduct a thorough investigation, thereby increasing the chances of identifying a suspect.”

Residents needing to report an issue can remain anonymous by calling the tips line at 209-754-6030.