Online Threats Prompt Extra Enforcement Around Local Schools

Sonora, CA — Some generic online threats circulating in the region are prompting an increase in law enforcement officials at schools across Tuolumne County today.

Several districts in Tuolumne County have sent out messages to parents this morning, and deputies and officers will be at the various local campuses today.

For example, Sonora High School Superintendent Ed Pelfrey reports, “Late last night, we were notified by law enforcement about a social media post circulating throughout the 209 area code, suggesting students should not attend school today due to a potential shooting threat. While there is no specific threat to Tuolumne County schools, several students in Tuolumne County have shared the post and expressed concerns.”

Pelfrey went on to state, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased law enforcement presence on campus today to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community. The Sonora Police Department and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department are actively working to monitor the situation and collaborate with schools across the county.”

Students and parents are encouraged to report any concerning activity to school administrators or law enforcement.

School districts have been emphasizing that there are no credible threats to the schools and they encourage students to attend classes as normal. The extra patrolling is being done out of an abundance of caution.