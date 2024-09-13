New Calaveras Sheriff On Mother Lode Views

Calaveras Sheriff Rachelle Whiting View Photo

San Andreas, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with the new Sheriff of Calaveras County, Rachelle Whiting.

She was most recently the Undersheriff and was promoted 5-0 by the board of supervisors last month to finish out the final four years of the term of the retired Rick DiBasillio.

Sheriff Whiting will talk about her goals for the office and the challenges facing law enforcement. Other topics will include a rise in fentanyl abuse, cold case investigations, strategic planning, impacts of state legislation, utilizing artificial intelligence, and current staffing levels.