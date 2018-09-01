Tuolumne Supes Tap Gray, Royce As 2018 Chairs

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Supervisors, in a characteristic show of “move forward” thinking and teamwork, have unanimously chosen who will lead the board this year.

At its first meeting of 2018, which required a last-minute change of venue to the Sonora City Council’s chambers due to a malfunctioning government center elevator, the board appeared ready, as generally per custom, to name its 2017 Vice Chair, District 2 Supervisor Randy Hanvelt to the helm. However, indicating that his new responsibilities as incoming Vice Chair for the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) might potentially generate some time conflicts, Hanvelt demurred, instead nominating District 4 Supervisor John Gray. Following that motion, which carried 5-0, District 3 Supervisor Evan Royce was unanimously voted in as Vice Chair.

During a break between the meeting and a 4 p.m. joint session slated with the county’s Marijuana Working Group that was moved to the Sonora Opera Hall, Outgoing Chair and District 1 Supervisor Sherri Brennan spoke with Clarke Broadcasting about her year in charge, during which she described the opportunity as very rewarding.

“We actually had a report out from CAO [Craig] Pedro about the achievements from this year and it was amazing — looking back at everything that we have accomplished,” Brennan noted, adding that the overall results from collective efforts well exceeded day-to-day duties. “Tuolumne County is a little rural county but we are mighty, and it is a real tribute to the entire staff — but also to this board — because this board works well together and we accomplish.”

Asked about what she considered topmost achievements, she said that for her, working on the Master Stewardship Agreement would be high on the list. “The potential for moving forward in forest health is tremendous,” she maintained, adding, “Certainly, we are moving ahead with the jail project — and that is so important for our county residents — so I think, for me, those are two that would be at the top of the list.”

