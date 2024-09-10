Sonora Man Arrested For Stalking

Arrested suspect in the backseat of SPD patrol vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested outside of the home of a woman who has a restraining order against him, and inside his vehicle, officers found items typically used in stalking cases.

The victim earlier reported to law enforcement that she had seen 34-year-old Miles Alexander Hirschfeld near her residences several times. Recently, she reported seeing Hirschfeld on her way home from work and believed he was following her. Later that evening, she reported his pickup was outside of her Sonora residence. Hirschfeld was found inside his truck and taken into custody.

A search of the pickup revealed two pairs of binoculars and a remote trail camera. An emergency protective order was granted for the victim, according to police. Hirschfeld was arrested for felony stalking.