Sonora Man Arrest After Threatening To Use An Ax Handle As Weapon

Ruhga being arrested by officer -- SPD photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – An argument over loud music ended with a Sonora man being arrested for making threats with a deadly weapon.

A peace disturbance reported between two males just after 1 a.m. this morning had Sonora Police Officers responding to the Crossroads Shopping Center on the 1000 block of Sanguinetti Road. The argument began after the victim requested 27-year-old Braydan Alan Ruhga turn down the music playing in his vehicle.

The victim told officers that Rugha then held up an ax handle while threatening to hurt them. As the shouting continued, reportedly Ruhga grabbed a larger axe handle and chased after the victim as they tried to get away.

Neither person was injured during the altercation. Ruhga was taken into custody without incident and faces felony threats and assault with a deadly weapon charge.