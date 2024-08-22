Wanted Suspect Pursuit In Railroad Flat Led To Deputy Vehicle Crash

Calaveras Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle View Photo

Railroad Flat, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is providing some details about a pursuit of a wanted suspect in Railroad Flat on Tuesday evening.

Probation officers and sheriff deputies were doing a series of compliance checks on the north side of the county and came into contact with an unidentified man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

They chased after the man into a wooded area with dense foliage and lost sight of him. Shortly after, deputies reported hearing a gunshot nearby. It is unknown if it came from the suspect or if it was unrelated.

A perimeter was set up around the area and the CHP dispatched a helicopter to assist in the efforts.

While officials were searching for the suspect, a responding deputy was involved in a solo vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of Railroad Flat Road and Jesus Maria Road. The CHP is investigating what caused the crash. The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries and has since been released.

The suspect who was being sought is reportedly still at large. No additional information has been released at this time.