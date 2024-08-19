Arnold Man Arrested Following Foot Chase Near Courthouse

San Andreas, CA — An Arnold man was arrested after a citizen called in a report about him suspiciously looking into the windows of vehicles at the Calaveras County Courthouse and trying to open car door handles.

It happened recently during the eight o’clock hour in the morning in San Andreas. Deputies approached the suspect, 29-year-old Elliha Zwefield Stalder of Arnold. Stalder took off running down the hill toward the Calaveras Government Center.

He was quickly caught and taken into custody by authorities and transported to the nearby Calaveras County Jail.

Stalder was in possession of 26 grams of methamphetamine. He was booked on charges of possession of narcotics, resisting arrest, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office thanks the alert citizen who notified the deputies of the suspicious behavior. The actions and the information provided were instrumental in averting possible property crimes.