Lawsuit Filed Against Adventist Health And Former Sonora Physical Therapist

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Three Tuolumne County women have filed a sexual misconduct related lawsuit against Adventist Health and one of its former Sonora physical therapists, Jason Elias.

The 26-page complaint filed in Tuolumne County Superior Court graphically details alleged incidents of inappropriately touching of the women by Elias, who were his patients, during massages, and in one case, recommending a home visit. The litigation makes arguments that Elias worked to learn about all three of the patients’ backgrounds on a personal level, to make them feel secure, and he then made unwanted advances.

The lawsuit argues, “Elias seized on the women’s vulnerabilities and targeted them as victims for his horrifying campaign of sexual abuse.”

The women are not identified in the legal document and are referred to as Doe 1, Doe 2, and Doe 3.

It also argues that at least five Adventist Health employees were made aware at some point by the women of the wrongdoing, and they don’t believe that any significant actions, or punishment, were taken in response.

Ryan Erickson, a partner at the law firm Lewis & Llewellyn, LLP, who helped file the lawsuit, says, “These three remarkable women have bravely come forward to hold their abuser and Adventist Health accountable, and to help shine a light on sexual abuse in the hopes that it inspires other survivors to come forward and tell their truth.”

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Adventist Health Sonora for a comment, and spokesperson Jaquelyn Lugg responded, on behalf of the hospital, “We were made aware that a lawsuit has been filed against Adventist Health and former employee, Jason Elias. The safety of our patients is our highest priority, and we take the allegations very seriously. Because this is pending litigation, we cannot provide any further details.”

The lawsuit notes that Elias is still a Tuolumne County resident but is no longer employed by Adventist Health. It states that Elias worked “for decades” as a physical therapist with Adventist Health and the incidents that were reported happened around 2007, 2019, and 2022.

The lawyers for the women are requesting a jury trial to review the case.