Man Arrested After Deadly Weapons Discovered On Him

Gerald Dean Mowers -- SPD booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sonora Police arrested a transient man from Buffalo, New York for having a deadly weapon.

Police approached 41-year-old Gerald Dean Mowers while he was recently walking along South Washington Street. After questioning Mowers about possible items in his bag, he gave officers permission to pat him down and search his bag. Inside, officers uncovered two concealed dirks, or daggers.

Mowers was arrested for felony Penal Code 21310, which states that it is a crime to carry a concealed long-thrusting knife that is capable of causing great bodily injury or death if it’s used to stab another person. He was placed on $10,000 bail.