Sonora Man Arrested After Weaponizing Stick

Jeff Lynne Little -- SPD booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested after attacking another man with a stick.

The two transient men were walking in the 100 block of Hospital Road off South Washington Street when the assault took place. Sonora Police were called to the scene and found the victim with a scratch to his face, and he was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

During the investigation, the victim alleged that 70-year-old Jeff Little was carrying a stick and struck him with it. It is unclear what caused Little to strike the victim.

Little was arrested on felony assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, and violation of post-release community supervision charges. His bail was set at $40,000.