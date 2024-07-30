TCSO Warns Of New Phone Scam

TCSO Scam Warning View Photo

Sonora, CA — Officials are warning of a concerning scam in which someone is posing as a representative of the sheriff’s office.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports, “We have recently been made aware of a scam attempt affecting Tuolumne County residents where a scammer has called from a ‘No caller ID’ number and identified themselves as a Sergeant Zelinsky from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer has then attempted to obtain personal identifying information from callers.”

The sheriff’s office stresses that the person is not associated with them. Anyone in doubt about information from someone claiming to be with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office can call the dispatch center’s non-emergency line at 209-533-5815 to confirm.