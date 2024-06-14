Joint Effort With US Marshals Leads To Arrest Of Valley Springs Man

calaveras county sheriff logo with aerial photo background View Photo

Valley Springs, CA– After several months of investigations, Brandon Francis Condry, 35, of Valley Springs, was arrested on June 11 by deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the US Marshal Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

Condry had been the subject of multiple investigations involving a range of charges, including vandalism, felony domestic violence, felony burglary, felony stalking, battery, felony vehicle theft, felony false imprisonment, brandishing a weapon, and dissuading a witness. These investigations led to numerous wants and warrants for his arrest. Efforts to apprehend Condry had been delayed due to the assistance he received from accomplices, complicating the process for law enforcement.

The coordinated operation to capture Condry was executed at approximately 12:40 PM on June 11th near a business in the 100 block of Riley Way, Valley Springs. Law enforcement personnel established a perimeter and successfully apprehended the suspect. Condry is now in custody, bringing an end to a prolonged period of evasion and multiple criminal activities.