Fentanyl And Dangerous Weapon Bust In Calaveras County

Valley Springs, CA – A narcotics K9 sniffed out around 28 grams of the deadly drug fentanyl hidden in a Stockton man’s vehicle.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies, conducting a patrol check in the Valley Springs area last Wednesday, May 29, at about 10 p.m., spotted a suspect wanted on two Sacramento County felony warrants at a gas station in the 100 block of Highway 26. Deputies approached the suspect, 37-year-old John Robert Blackwell, and arrested him.

Titan was called to search Blackwell’s vehicle, a cross-trained narcotics detection K9. Titan’s nose got to work and alerted deputies, who uncovered approximately 28 grams of suspected fentanyl. Also found were an illegal metal knuckle taser device, which sheriff’s officials called “a dangerous weapon,” burglary tools, and mail from multiple people. Sheriff’s officials added, “The amount of fentanyl located by the deputies was enough to provide a lethal dose to approximately 28,000 people.”

Blackwell faces felony drug, possession of burglary tools, and dangerous weapon charges.