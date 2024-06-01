San Andreas Woman Arrested For DUI After Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A San Andreas woman was placed on $180,000 bail after being arrested for drunk driving after a crash, but it was what CHP officers found in the back seat that was disturbing.

The collision happened recently on Rocky Road near east Del Sol Lane, off Old Gulch Road, around 9:15 p.m. The CHP reports that 30-year-old Amanda Renee Jachetta was driving a 2006 GMC Yukon eastbound when she made an unsafe turning movement and drove off the roadway, smashing into a tree.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered her two young children, ages two and three, inside the SUV. The kids suffered injuries in the wreck. They were taken by ambulance to Mark Twain Medical Center for treatment.

After questioning Jachetta, it was determined that she was intoxicated. Subsequently, she was arrested for felony driving while under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury, child endangerment, and driving on a suspended driver’s license. This incident is still under investigation.