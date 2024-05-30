Making Sure Camp Hope Stays Closed

Garbage in the area where Camp Hope used to be in Sonora -- TCSO photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Reports from community members concerned about encampments returning to the “Camp Hope” area have Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies doing patrol checks of the area.

Sheriff’s officials want to alert the public that they may see an increased law enforcement presence in the area over the coming days, stating, “We will be continuing our patrol checks in partnership with allied agencies to ensure anyone located within unlawful encampments is educated on the law and provided all appropriate resources.”

On Wednesday (5/29), those concerns were addressed by sheriff’s officials by sending deputies to the area on Stockton Street to make sure no one was camping there.

“Although deputies did not locate any new encampments within the former “Camp Hope” area, deputies did locate vacant campsites and a significant amount of trash along the perimeter of the western fence line,” advised sheriff’s officials.

While at the campsite, deputies discovered a woman in the area. After a record check revealed she had an outside agency misdemeanor warrant for her arrest, she was given a trespass warning and resource information and subsequently arrested for the outstanding warrant.

Sheriff’s officials also thanked the community for voicing their concerns and “partnership in addressing unlawful encampments within our community.”

The camp was officially shut down in August 2021, as reported here.