Disturbance At Local Shopping Center Results In Arrest

Jacob Alan Zwicker View Photo

East Sonora, CA – A Twain Harte man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a local shopping center and being found with a concealed knife.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora for a report of a male subject making comments about “having a knife and wanting to harm himself.” Once on scene, deputies contacted the subject, 18-year-old Jacob Alan Zwicker, who was approached in front of Kohl’s store.

A record check showed that Zwicker was on searchable probation. Deputies patted him down and discovered a concealed fixed-blade knife. Where it was found was not disclosed. Zwicker was arrested for felony carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.