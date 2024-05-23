Two Flown From Highway 108 Solo Vehicle Crash In Mi-Wuk Village

Crash on HWY 108 in Mi-Wuk Village View Photos

Mi-Wuk Village, CA – A Mi-Wuk man and woman were flown from the scene of a solo vehicle crash last night on Highway 108 that resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI.

The collision happened around 6:20 p.m. west of Koinonia Court, near the U.S. Forest Service-Stanislaus National Forest ranger station in Mi-Wuk Village. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 59-year-old Christopher Smith was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on the highway, west of Koinonia Court. Also in the passenger seat was 65-year-old Linda Bell.

“Smith allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway, where it crashed into a tree,” detailed Machado.

As one of the image box pictures shows, the Jaws of Life was used by firefighters to free one of them from the heavily damaged vehicle, but it is unclear who. CAL Fire officials noted that “cooperative training hosted by Twain Harte Fire recently proved beneficial in the use of multiple sets of extrication tools to remove a patient from the heavily damaged vehicle.”

Both sustained major injuries and were flown to Modesto medical centers. Officers determined that Smith was driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, leading to this crash. He was arrested for felony DUI and released back to hospital care. Machado pointed out that both occupants were wearing seatbelts during the crash.