Calaveras Sheriff DiBasilio Planning To Retire

Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Rick DiBasilio, the sheriff of Calaveras County, will be retiring from office sometime in the summer.

Members of the department have been learning about the upcoming transition. DiBasilio still has years left on his term, so once it takes effect, the board of supervisors will have the task of picking his replacement to fill the remaining period.

When reached, DiBasilio confirmed that the rumor of his upcoming retirement is true, but declined to comment further at this time since the board of supervisors has not been formally noticed during a public hearing.

DiBasilio was appointed sheriff by the supervisors in 2016 following the death of Gary Kuntz. At the time, there were five finalists seeking the role. DiBasilio was then elected to the position by the voters in 2018 and easily re-elected in 2022.

In an interview prior to the 2022 election, DiBasilio stated that he had recently purchased a home in Tennessee and was planning to relocate there when he eventually retires.