Sonora Man And Juvenile Accomplice Arrested For Armed Robbery

Sonora Police vehicles View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man and his juvenile accomplice have been arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Sonora Police report that the crime took place on March 12th, but the pair was not handcuffed until April 6th. Investigators learned that 21-year-old Alexander Adrian Hernandez and his 16-year-old accomplice had driven the victim, whom they knew, to a local bank.

“When the victim returned to the vehicle, Hernandez and his accomplice held the victim at gunpoint and demanded an undisclosed amount of money,” disclosed police, adding, “Hernandez then put the firearm away, pulled out a knife, and held the victim at knifepoint until they dropped him off.”

Hernandez and the teen were arrested for felony armed robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Hernandez was placed on $70,000 bail.