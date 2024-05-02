900 Acre Burn Project Planned In Cedar Ridge

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is giving an early heads-up that prescribed burning is planned later this month in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County.

The goal is to burn 900 acres, with a target start date of May 20.

Mi-Wok Ranger District Fire Management Officer, Dan Guse, says, “The burn units are located north of Highway 108 between Mt. Elizabeth and Old Oak Ranch.”

An estimated 50-200 acres will be burned each day, continuing into June.

Smoke will be visible nearby and burning will be coordinated with the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District.

The Forest Service reports, “In 2024, the Stanislaus National Forest was awarded more than $55 million to continue work on the designated Stanislaus Wildfire Crisis Strategy Landscape. Encompassing more than 305,000 acres focused along the Highway 108 corridor, the effort will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire to residents, while providing habitat and protecting critical infrastructure.”

Forest officials add that prescribed low-intensity fire enhances wildlife habitat, protects water quality, and reduces the threat of uncontrolled wildfires.