Sonora Woman Arrested For DUI After Crash

Tuolumne County, CA – A Sonora woman was arrested for drunk driving in a crash that injured a toddler.

On Monday, April 22, at about 10:20 p.m., 27-year-old Chace Bailey was driving a 2023 Mazda 3 sedan eastbound in the 23200 block of Joaquin Gully Road, east of Cherokee Drive in Twain Harte, at around 55 miles per hour. In the back seat was a 3-year-old passenger. The CHP did not disclose their relationship. Spokesperson Officer Steve Machado relayed, “Bailey lost control of her vehicle, and it traveled off the roadway, smashing into a tree. Bailey was uninjured; however, her passenger was improperly placed in a child restraint seat and sustained minor injuries.”

According to Machado, the child was released to a sober party for her safety. During the investigation, it was determined Bailey was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, and she was arrested on multiple felony DUI charges, including intoxication that could cause great bodily injuries.