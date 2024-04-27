New Charges For Tuolumne County Inmate Who Shouted Threat At Deputy

Daniel Louis Dishman TCSO booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Soulsbyville man already in the Tuolumne County Jail faces new charges after making deadly threats.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, around 12:30 p.m., a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at the Dambacher Detention Center, off Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora, was guarding the unit where 42-year-old Daniel Louis Dishman was in a safety cell. It is designed to house inmates who are considered dangerous to other inmates, staff, or suicidal. Sheriff’s officials relayed that Dishman reportedly yelled at the deputy, “I’m going to kill all you cops!”

Scheduled to appear in court that day, Dishman’s court appearance was rescheduled for the following day due to his threats toward staff and his emotionally charged behavior. That day, Dishman refused to go to court and made statements about following up on his original threat to harm deputies, delaying it again due to his behavior.

“Based on Dishman’s threats to the deputies and his behavior, the deputies were unable to perform their regular duties,” stated sheriff’s officials. Dishman was re-booked for felony obstructing or resisting an executive officer.